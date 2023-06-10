How Are Telemarketers Prying On Personal Data, Experts Explain

Data in banking and financials is required for three reasons: marketing, assessing the customer, and collection of loans, according to digital lending expert Parijat Garg.

The only data required to exercise these purposes is either a mobile number or an email ID, which is easily available on social media, job websites, travel software applications, office visiting records, restaurant bookings, or any other online platform, he noted.

Hence, it's difficult to trace back the exact source from where this data is retrieved, and more often than not, companies depend on external sources such as data brokers who buy this data from grey sources, Garg explained.