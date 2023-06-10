How Are Telemarketers Prying On Personal Data, Experts Explain
We have to be more careful and conscious with who and where we share our data, the advocate suggested.
Data in banking and financials is required for three reasons: marketing, assessing the customer, and collection of loans, according to digital lending expert Parijat Garg.
The only data required to exercise these purposes is either a mobile number or an email ID, which is easily available on social media, job websites, travel software applications, office visiting records, restaurant bookings, or any other online platform, he noted.
Hence, it's difficult to trace back the exact source from where this data is retrieved, and more often than not, companies depend on external sources such as data brokers who buy this data from grey sources, Garg explained.
DND Breach
But does sharing a phone number at a restaurant or writing down your name in a visiting record book give the impression of implicit consent to share it outside those circumstances?
Well, the founder of CyberSaathi and a Supreme Court Advocate, NS Nappinai, said, "Absolutely not, and it's unfortunate to see this reckless misuse and even sale of data at nominal prices."
She also said that despite the risk of telemarketers losing their licence by violating the DND registry, also called the "Do Not Disturb" registry, calls are made regardless. This happens due to the lack of stringent ramifications for violations of this nature, the advocate said.
Therefore, there is a dire need for a law that ensures punishable consequences for such a DND breach, she said.
Data Protection Laws
While the "Digital Personal Data Protection Law' stands at the threshold of full-fledged constitutional acceptance, there are already some minimalistic provisions under the Information Technology Act of 43(a) and 72(a) that take care of data protection, the Advocate explained.
She said, "72(a) is a criminal offence for violation of personal data, while 43(a) holds a company liable in case of a data breach due to negligence shown in handling personal information collected in digital format."
However, there is no easy way to pursue these remedies because the secretary of state for information technology is assigned as the adjudicating officer for matters involving data violations or negligence. And considering their over-occupancy with ministerial duties, these matters seldom get excused. Moreover, neither are these solutions easy nor inexpensive to ensue, Napinnai said.
