How Anand Mahindra Backing Turned Kabaddi Into India's No. 2 Sport

On this episode of the Bloomberg Originals series Next in Sports, we discover the answer to that question. The sport he chose was kabaddi, which if you’re based outside South Asia you’d be forgiven for knowing nothing about. Originating in southern Tamil Nadu, its name is derived from two words: kai pidi, meaning holding hands. It is said to have been played thousands of years ago, even by the Buddha, Siddhartha Gautama. Deepti Patwardhan, a sportswriter based in Mumbai, describes it as “somewhat like tag and a bit of wrestling,” and mainly known as a rural or playground game.