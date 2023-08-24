How Adani Group Has Diversified And Expanded Across India

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been persistent with the expansion of his group companies across the nation.

The ports business, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., has reported threefold growth in fiscal 2023, with the Indian ports business clocking an Ebitda margin of 70%, according to a company presentation.

The conglomerate has also expanded its renewables arm, Adani Renewables, which has seen growth of four times and an Ebitda margin of 92% earned from power supply in fiscal 2023.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., formerly known as Adani Transmission, has seen threefold growth in the financial year that ended March 2023, the presentation showed. The operating business Ebitda margin of its transmission business stood at 91% in FY 2023.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. witnessed a growth of 1.4 times in the fiscal-ended March 2023. It reported an Ebitda margin of 19%.