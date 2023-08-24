How Adani Group Has Diversified And Expanded Across India
A look into how the Adani Group companies have expanded and diversified in fiscal 2023.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has been persistent with the expansion of his group companies across the nation.
The ports business, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., has reported threefold growth in fiscal 2023, with the Indian ports business clocking an Ebitda margin of 70%, according to a company presentation.
The conglomerate has also expanded its renewables arm, Adani Renewables, which has seen growth of four times and an Ebitda margin of 92% earned from power supply in fiscal 2023.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., formerly known as Adani Transmission, has seen threefold growth in the financial year that ended March 2023, the presentation showed. The operating business Ebitda margin of its transmission business stood at 91% in FY 2023.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. witnessed a growth of 1.4 times in the fiscal-ended March 2023. It reported an Ebitda margin of 19%.
Key Highlights About Adani Group Companies:
Adani Enterprises
The flagship company of the Adani Group—Adani Enterprises Ltd.—has over the years developed infrastructural assets spanning across mining, airports, defence and aerospace, solar manufacturing, roads, metro and rail, edible oil and food, agro, water, data centres, and resource management.
The total promoter holding in the company is 67.65%, while the public holds 32.35%, according to a company presentation.
Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. is India's largest port operator, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is spread across 13 domestic ports in seven Indian states—Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.
Through its subsidiary Adani Logistics Ltd., the Adani Group port operator also operates three logistics parks located at Patli in Haryana, Kila-Raipur in Punjab, and Kishangarh in Rajasthan.
The total promoter holding in the port operator is 62.89%, while the total public holding in the company is 37.11%.
Adani Green Energy
The renewable energy arm of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd., has expanded its presence across 12 Indian states by signing 25-year long-term power purchase agreements with central and state government entities. It has a current project portfolio of 20,434 MW, which includes 54 operational projects and 12 projects under construction.
The promoters shareholding in Adani Green is 56.27%, according to a company release. Total public shareholding is 43.73%.
Adani Total Gas
Adani Total Gas Ltd. has set up city gas distribution networks in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana, and Khurja in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, a consortium of Adani Total Gas and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. is developing the Allahabad, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Panipat, Daman, Dharwad, and Udhamsingh Nagar gas distribution networks.
The promoters hold a total of 37.40% stake in the company, while the public shareholding is 25.20%.
Adani Power
Adani Power Ltd. is the power-producing arm of the Adani Group. It has a power generation capacity of 12,450 MW, comprising thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.
The Adani Group company presentation showed that total promoter holding is 74.97%, while public holding is 25.03%.
Adani Energy Solutions
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., formerly known as Adani Transmission, operates more than 14,100 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and around 20,400 MVA of power transformation capacity.
Promoters hold a total of 68.28% of the company, while the public holds 31.72%.
The Adani Group acquired Holcim's 63% stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd. and also inherited Ambuja's controlling stake in ACC Ltd. On Aug. 19, the Adani Group made a $3.9 billion open offer to buy the remaining shares of the cementmakers. The acquisition made the group the second-largest cementmaker in the country.
Adani holds 63.15% in Ambuja Cements Ltd. and 56.69% in ACC Ltd., of which 50.05% is held through Ambuja Cements.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post-acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.