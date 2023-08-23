How A Potential Acquisition Of Cipla Would Impact Torrent Pharma

Gujarat-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is in the race to acquire the entire promoter stake in Cipla Ltd., competing with private equity firms like Blackstone, according to several media reports.

If it were to happen, the combined entity would become the second-largest pharma company in India after Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., according to analysts.

While an official confirmation is awaited regarding the matter, Antique Stock Broking Ltd. analyses how the potential acquisition would impact Torrent Pharma.

Monish Shah, a pharma analyst with Antique Broking, said that his initial thoughts on the deal indicate a negative outlook for Torrent Pharma.