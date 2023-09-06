How A Deficient Monsoon Impacts Rabi Sowing — BQ Explains

The risk to rabi sowing remains elevated due to deficient monsoon rainfall in August and water reservoir level at 10-year low.

The cumulative water levels in 150 key reservoirs across India dipped below the 10-year average as a result of slow monsoon progress over the past month.

Live storage available in 150 key reservoirs--accounting for about 70% of India's capacity—was 113.4 billion cubic metres or 63% as of Aug. 31, according to a weekly bulletin published by the Central Water Commission. It's at 77% of the corresponding period last year and 91% of the 10-year average.

The reservoir levels mirrored the spatial distribution of the monsoon.