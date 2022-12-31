How 2022 Became The Year Of Rising Credit Growth

Bank credit growth rose to the highest in over a decade as lenders finally started lending to industries at scale in 2022.

Retail credit has been recording relatively high growth in recent years and stood at 17.2% year-on-year as of September 2022, but wholesale credit has turned a corner with a growth of 17.7%. By November, credit to industries grew 13%, while loans to services rose 21.3%.

Notably, loan books of public sector banks grew at their fastest pace since September 2013. Lending by private banks, on the other hand, continued to outpace that of state-owned counterparts, the Reserve Bank of India said in the latest edition of the Financial Stability Report released on Thursday.