How 2022 Became The Year Of Rising Credit Growth
Bank credit grows at its fastest in over a decade as lenders broadened their horizons in 2022
Bank credit growth rose to the highest in over a decade as lenders finally started lending to industries at scale in 2022.
Retail credit has been recording relatively high growth in recent years and stood at 17.2% year-on-year as of September 2022, but wholesale credit has turned a corner with a growth of 17.7%. By November, credit to industries grew 13%, while loans to services rose 21.3%.
Notably, loan books of public sector banks grew at their fastest pace since September 2013. Lending by private banks, on the other hand, continued to outpace that of state-owned counterparts, the Reserve Bank of India said in the latest edition of the Financial Stability Report released on Thursday.
A granular analysis of bank credit to companies, which accounts for 86% of total funded amounts extended to wholesale borrowers, indicates that government-owned companies accounted for most of the credit growth during the Covid-19 period.
In more recent years, the pace of lending to private companies has picked up. The rise was also accompanied by a shift in funding away from market borrowings.
Size-wise disaggregation of wholesale credit to private non-financial companies indicates robust growth in loans up to Rs 5,000 crore, especially for the Rs 1,000-5,000 crore bucket. Growth in larger-sized loans, however, remained tepid.
Apart from credit to industries, banks have also been extending loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises this year. Bank credit to MSMEs rose 15.3% year-on-year as of September 2022, compared to 9.3% a year ago. Private banks especially have been growing faster than public sector lenders in this space.
The emergency credit-linked guarantee scheme was pivotal in providing support and additional liquidity for business entities to tide over Covid-19. Under the ECLGS, an amount of Rs 2.82 lakh crore has been disbursed till September 30, of which scheduled commercial banks have disbursed Rs 2.46 lakh crore.
The major sectors availing the ECLGS were services and traders, which were among the most impacted by the pandemic.
Private banks utilised the ECLGS more than public sector banks, with the amount disbursed to repeat borrowers of private banks almost double that of their state-owned peers.
The increase in overall bank credit growth has been broad-based across geography, economic sectors, population groups, organisations, type of accounts and bank groups.
"The current high credit growth, however, is on a low base of the previous couple of years. Moreover, accumulation of deposits in the past few years has enabled banks to fund the growing credit demand," the RBI said in the FSR.
Banks have also been drawing down their high-quality liquid assets to fund credit growth. This brought down the overall liquidity coverage ratio from a high of 173% in September 2020 to 135.6% by September 2022, which remains comfortably above the regulatory prescription of 100%.