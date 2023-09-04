Housing Shortages Turn Rental Apartments Into a Scarce Commodity Across Europe

The shortage is already starting to change the makeup of many cities. Dutch people account for just over 40% of the Amsterdam’s population as more locals choose to live in satellite towns where rents are cheaper. In Ireland young nurses are currently spending 77% of their salaries on rent, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organization, and the percentage of young people living at home surged to 64% in 2022, up from 44% a decade ago, according to Eurostat.Those with enough money to scrape together for a deposit are finding that even after the surge in interest rates, it’s cheaper and easier to buy a place to live. George Pike, 31, a video producer who moved to Berlin from London last August, bought a one-bedroom flat in the city’s Neukolln neighborhood for 260,000 euros in May. He now pays 1,080 euros a month on his mortgage, about 170 euros less than his previous rent.“So much of my salary was going towards rent and the whole process was such a nightmare,” Pike said “I bought because I couldn't afford to rent.”In Lisbon, where rents jumped 25% year on year in the second quarter, according to HousingAnywhere data, the government plans to end golden visas for real estate purchases following protests from locals who found themselves priced out of the city center amid an influx of wealthy foreigners. Hundreds of people are expected to take part in another march scheduled for Sept. 30, according to the Association for Lisbon Tenants.