Housing Sector Seeing Biggest Boom In Last 15 Years: HDFC Capital Advisors CEO Vipul Roongta

India's housing sector is witnessing probably the "biggest boom" in the last one and a half decades, driven by various factors such as affordability and customers' aspiration to own homes, HDFC Capital Advisors Managing Director and CEO Vipul Roongta said on Tuesday.

Addressing a real estate summit organised by FICCI, he noted that the residential real estate segment has revived strongly after going through a lot of pain due to the new real estate law RERA and demonetisation.

"In the last one and a half decades, I think this is probably the biggest boom I am personally seeing as an organisation on the residential segment, whether it is affordable mid-income and premium housing properties," said Roongta, who is also Co-Chairman, FICCI Real Estate Committee.

He said the real estate developers have been made accountable under the RERA for the completion of projects, and they would be behind bars in case of default.