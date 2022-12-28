Housing Sales Up 19% In Oct-Dec Across 8 cities; Demand Grows 50% In 2022 To 3.09 Lakh Units: PropTiger

Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com, said "Despite the steady climb in home loan interest rates, customers have been interested in locking in lower prices rather than fretting about mortgage interest rates."

As per the data, housing sales in Ahmedabad rose 23% in October-December to 6,640 units from 5,420 units in the year-ago period. Sales were up 62 per cent in 2022 to 27,310 units from 16,880 units last year.