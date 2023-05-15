Housing Sales Rise 48% In FY23, Pune Leads: Anarock Survey

India's annual housing sales rose in fiscal 2023 due to improved earning potential, a private review showed on Monday.

Homes worth Rs 3.47 lakh crore were sold in FY23, representing 48% annual growth as the value of residential real estate sales hit a new record during the fiscal, according to a survey by Anarock. A total of 3.79 lakh units were sold in fiscal 2023, registering a growth rate of 36% year on year.

All the top seven cities recorded growth between 24% and 77% in the total value of housing sold. Pune recorded the highest growth in value of sales at 77% year on year, the report said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region led with the largest share in both sales value and volume—30% of the total units sold during the fiscal were in MMR valued at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, accounting for 48% in sales value share.