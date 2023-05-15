Housing Sales Rise 48% In FY23, Pune Leads: Anarock Survey
Homes worth Rs 3.47 lakh crore were sold in FY23, a growth of 48% as the value of residential real estate sales hit a new record.
India's annual housing sales rose in fiscal 2023 due to improved earning potential, a private review showed on Monday.
Homes worth Rs 3.47 lakh crore were sold in FY23, representing 48% annual growth as the value of residential real estate sales hit a new record during the fiscal, according to a survey by Anarock. A total of 3.79 lakh units were sold in fiscal 2023, registering a growth rate of 36% year on year.
All the top seven cities recorded growth between 24% and 77% in the total value of housing sold. Pune recorded the highest growth in value of sales at 77% year on year, the report said.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region led with the largest share in both sales value and volume—30% of the total units sold during the fiscal were in MMR valued at Rs 1.67 lakh crore, accounting for 48% in sales value share.
Luxury Housing Boom
While the rise in sales volume and price increments have driven healthy growth in the value of the units sold, there has also been a significant rise in luxury housing (units priced above Rs 1.5 crore) sales across these cities, showed Anarock's report, as apart from larger space, there is now increased demand for technologically equipped homes in terms of a convenience-driven lifestyle and pride of ownership.
The share of sales in terms of units in the luxury segment increased 20% in FY23 as compared to 10% rise in FY22 and growth of 5% in FY21, suggested the report.
“The uptrend in luxury housing is the result of overall improved home ownership sentiment, improved earning potential, and the desire for homes that are future-proofed in terms of size, lifestyle quotient, and resale value growth,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – Anarock Group.