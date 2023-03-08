Housing Sales In Volume Terms Grew 11% Across Seven Cities In Q3: ICRA

"At 149 million square feet, the reported sales in Q3 FY2023 in the top seven cities in India is the highest quarterly sales recorded in over ten years," ICRA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Residential real estate sector saw strong demand in Q3 of FY2023 with 11% year-on-year growth in area sold, it added.

The area sold in the first nine months of FY23 increased to 412 million square feet against 307 million square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.