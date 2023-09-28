Housing Sales Hit Record High In Top Seven Cities In July–September: Anarock
Average residential prices collectively grew 11% in the wake of rising input costs and the significant sales growth.
Housing sales across the top seven cities in India hit record high in the third quarter of the calendar year, despite the usually slow monsoon quarter, according to Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.
Over 1.2 lakh units were sold in July–September, a 36% rise compared to 88,230 units during the same period last year, according to the data from Anarock.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for the highest sales, rising 46% to 38,500 units, followed by Pune with 22,880 units, a 63% jump. The western cities accounted for 51% of the total sales, it said.
In terms of budget segments, the mid-range segment, or homes priced at Rs 40–80 lakh, continued to dominate with a 28% share of the total new supply in the quarter. The luxury segment, or homes priced above Rs 1.5 crore, and the premium segment—Rs 80 lakh–1.5 crore—had a 27% share each.
Average residential prices in the seven cities collectively saw 11% growth in the wake of rising input costs and significant sales growth. Hyderabad witnessed the highest average residential price growth at 18%, followed by Bengaluru with 14%.
The continued healthy sales momentum is at least partially attributable to the RBI's repo-rate pause, which has kept home-loan interest rates stable, keeping housing-purchase sentiment high, according to Anarock.
"Considering the overall present economic scenario, the momentum in housing sales and new launches across the top seven cities is expected to continue in the October–December quarter," Anarock Chairperson Anuj Puri said.
Many of the large and branded developers have a healthy pipeline of new project launches in the upcoming festive quarter across these cities, Puri said. "With homebuyer demand remaining firmly skewed towards projects by branded developers, these players may see record sales yet again."