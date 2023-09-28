Housing Sales Hit Record High In Top Seven Cities In July–September: Anarock

Housing sales across the top seven cities in India hit record high in the third quarter of the calendar year, despite the usually slow monsoon quarter, according to Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.

Over 1.2 lakh units were sold in July–September, a 36% rise compared to 88,230 units during the same period last year, according to the data from Anarock.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for the highest sales, rising 46% to 38,500 units, followed by Pune with 22,880 units, a 63% jump. The western cities accounted for 51% of the total sales, it said.