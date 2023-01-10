Housing Sales Hit Nine-Year High In 2022 Despite Rising Rates: Knight Frank

In 2022, residential sales clocked a nine-year high despite higher home loan rates and office leasing reported the second highest transactions since 2019, according to Knight Frank India.

Sales as well as launches indicated healthy growth across eight major cities—Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad—covered in the 'India Real Estate: 2022' report, released on Tuesday.

"For the first time in over a decade, we have seen simultaneous growth in all major real estate segments," Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at the real estate consultancy firm, said in the report.

Office, residential, warehousing and retail registered significant increase in activities last year, according to Baijal.

"Factors like change in attitude towards home ownership, return to work and increased hiring, and proliferation of e-commerce, etc., backed by economic stability, allowed India's real estate sector to benefit last year," he said.

Housing sales were at a nine-year high despite steep policy rate hikes and subsequent rise in home loan rates that punctuated 2022, the report highlighted.

Around 3.13 lakh residential units were sold across the country, up 34% year-on-year and the highest in nine years.

The major cities, barring Kolkata, registered double-digit growth during the year.

Mumbai remained the largest real-estate market in the country with 85,169 units sold, followed by NCR at 58,460 units, and Bengaluru at 53,363 units.