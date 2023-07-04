Housing Sales Fell Marginally In First Half Of 2023, Says Knight Frank

Residential sales declined by 1% year-on-year to 1,56,640 units in the first half of 2023, according to Knight Frank (India) Pvt.

Sales registered a fall of 3% during the second quarter of the year. The dip comes even as new launches rose 8% to 1,73,364 units in the first half of the year, according to a report by the property consultancy firm released on Tuesday.

"The growth plateaued in H1 2023 compared to the strong double-digit growth seen in the preceding four half-yearly periods," Knight Frank said. "This can be read as an indicator of market consolidation or saturation."

Knight Frank said the pause in growth was probably transient in nature, given the economy's relative outperformance in the financial year 2024 as well.