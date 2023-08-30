Housing Prices Rose In 43 Cities In Q1 Of FY24: NHB
On a sequential basis, the 50-city index witnessed an increase of 2.3% during the quarter as against 2.6% in the previous quarter.
Housing prices rose in 43 cities in the first quarter of 2023-24, while the rates of residential units fell in seven cities, according to National Housing Bank.
In a Housing Price Index published by NHB, the regulator for housing finance companies said the home loan rates are still lower than the pre pandemic rates leading to a healthy affordability overall.
Eight key primary residential markets -- Ahmedabad witnessed a 9.1% appreciation in property prices while Bengaluru 8.9% and Kolkata 7.8% during the April-June 2023 period.
Other cities like Chennai saw 1.1%, Delhi (0.8%), Hyderabad (6.9%), Mumbai (2.9%) and Pune (6.1%) increase in the index on an annual basis as per the Housing Price Index.
The 50-city HPI based on valuation prices of properties collected from banks and housing finance companies (HPI @ Assessment Prices) recorded an annual increase (Year-on-Year) of 4.8% during the first quarter of FY24 as compared with 7% a year ago, it said.
The annual change in HPI @ Assessment Price varied widely across the cities - ranging from an increase of 20.1% (in Gurugram) to a decline of 19.4% (in Ludhiana).
On a sequential basis, the 50-city index registered an expansion of 0.7% in April-June 2023 as against 1.3% in the previous quarter. The index is showing an increasing trend on Quarter-on-Quarter basis since June 2021.
The index recorded increase in 36 cities out of 50 cities, with Chandigarh recording the highest sequential increase of 4.9%, while Navi Mumbai, Ludhiana, Howrah and Bhiwadi, recorded sequential decline with more than 2% in the HPI @ Assessment Price during the quarter (Navi Mumbai recording the maximum decline of 5.9%).
