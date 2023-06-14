Housing Prices Rise In Top Indian Cities, Delhi Sees Highest Spike

Housing prices in Indian cities rose during the January-March period due to new launches and sales across major Indian cities in India despite higher mortgage rates.

Prices across top eight cities increased 8% year-on-year, according to Colliers-Liases Foras' Housing Price-Tracker Report for Q1 2023.

The price rise comes amid strong housing demand and new launches by top developers. Despite rising interest rates, demand in residential sector remained healthy. Thus, housing prices continued to head northwards, the report said.

All eight cities, except the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, saw an increase in housing prices, with the National Capital Region witnessing the highest increase at 16% YoY. It was closely followed by Kolkata and Bengaluru with 15% and 14% increase respectively.