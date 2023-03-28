Housing Prices Could Rise 5% In FY24, Says India Ratings

Housing prices rose 8–10% in this fiscal year and may further increase by 5% in 2023–24, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Tuesday.

The rating agency has revised the outlook on the residential real estate sector to 'neutral' from 'improving' for fiscal 2024.

"The residential real estate market continued its upward trajectory in FY23 (sales growth of 15% year-on-year for the top eight real estate clusters) despite pressure from higher input costs, increasing mortgage rates, and the domestic and global recession," Ind-Ra said in a statement.