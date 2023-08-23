Housing Demand Has Power To Unlock Economy's Potential: HDFC Bank Director

HDFC Bank Director Keki Mistry, on Wednesday, asserted that the demand for housing will continue in India and it has the power to unlock the potential of the economy.

Speaking at the foundation day celebration of Bandhan Bank, Mistry said the housing sector also generates huge employment and has a better credit risk profile than other segments.

"Housing holds the key to unlock the potential of the economy. I am optimistic about the demand for housing in India. It also generates huge employment," Mistry, vice-chairman and CEO of erstwhile HDFC said.