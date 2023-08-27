As Temperatures Climb, Millions More People Face Food Insecurity

Kroeger’s study drew its conclusions by leveraging over a half a million observations from the Gallup World Poll, which each year surveys adults in almost every country on metrics that include food insecurity. Kroeger used that data, along with temperature data from the Universal Thermal Climate Index, to compare those who experienced a hot week against those who didn’t. She found that people who experienced a hot week were more likely to experience food insecurity that week, and that a higher number of hot days was associated with increasing rates of food insecurity.