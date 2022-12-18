Hotel Rooms Sold Out As Demand Soars For First Full Christmas-New Year Party After Two Years

He further said, "All our hotels are gearing up for sold out spaces along with high occupancy in rooms. This year we have lined up some great events during Christmas and New Year's which the guests missed out during the last 2 years due to the pandemic."

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. Managing Director and CEO Kavinder Singh, "If you really look at it this year, this Christmas and New Year will be the first proper Christmas-New Year after 2020...if I were to look at December occupancy, in some of our resorts we have no space for even a single room available in December because people have all booked up. Even in 2021, he said the Christmas and New Year celebrations were marred after the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19, which continued beyond January."