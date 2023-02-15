Hotel Rates Will Go Higher Amid Supply Constraints: Indian Hotels' CEO

The hospitality sector in India is seeing an upswing as supply constraints and increase in demand are aiding the industry's growth, according to the chief executive officer of Indian Hotels Co., the operator of Taj chain.

The hotel rates have increased by about 10% per annum and it stands on reasonable grounds if compared with the inflation, Puneet Chhatwal told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah during an interview.

The rates would go higher if supply remains a constraint he said. "If supply remains a constraint, occupancy will increase. And if the GDP growth stays as estimated, the disposable income will go up," the managing director of the Tata Group's hospitality arm said.

This will elevate consumers' ability to spend and improve hotels' ability to charge, he said.

Chhatwal underscored that the sector would prosper as long as major markets like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Rajasthan and Goa continue to perform well based on strong demand and limited supply constraints.