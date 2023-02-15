Hotel Rates Will Go Higher Amid Supply Constraints: Indian Hotels' CEO
Puneet Chhatwal says the sector will prosper as long as major markets continue to perform well.
The hospitality sector in India is seeing an upswing as supply constraints and increase in demand are aiding the industry's growth, according to the chief executive officer of Indian Hotels Co., the operator of Taj chain.
The hotel rates have increased by about 10% per annum and it stands on reasonable grounds if compared with the inflation, Puneet Chhatwal told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah during an interview.
The rates would go higher if supply remains a constraint he said. "If supply remains a constraint, occupancy will increase. And if the GDP growth stays as estimated, the disposable income will go up," the managing director of the Tata Group's hospitality arm said.
This will elevate consumers' ability to spend and improve hotels' ability to charge, he said.
Chhatwal underscored that the sector would prosper as long as major markets like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Rajasthan and Goa continue to perform well based on strong demand and limited supply constraints.
Key Changes
Chhatwal pointed out some key changes that the hotel industry is currently experiencing:
Reduction In Costs
The view on the cost has changed globally. The fixed cost base has become variable and variable costs are under check despite inflation. The revenue increase to the profit rise seems a bit disproportionate, hinting that the conversion levels have gone up.
Spending On Experiences
Customers have become more focused on national brands as it became a preferred way forward in most of the countries globally.
Domestic Travel Booming
Travel was solely domestic when international gates were shut. As restrictions eased, people have started traveling on their own on extended weekends. Therefore, the industry in India has seen an upswing without having even 50% of the base of the international travel. G20 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 are yet to get into full swing.
Chhatwal said that these changes are profitable, sustainable and the best is yet to come. But there is just one deterrent—talent.
Key Challenges
Talent Crunch
"A lot of talent shifted to other sectors because people were inculcated with the fear of being infected with Covid if they visited hotels or restaurants," Chhatwal said.
Digitisation
Besides talent, the shift to digitalisation post-pandemic is not as favorable for hotels as hospitality cannot be serviced digitally.
Supply
In India, the supply is a constraint because not many hotels went into the development phase over the last three years. The demand is returning on the domestic front and is expected to go higher with leeway in international travel, especially during October and March.
More supply constraints coupled with increase in demand add to the industry's growth.
Room For Growth
Chhatwal said around 45% of the total revenue comes from the food and beverages and the other 45–47% comes from rooms. F&B is very strong in India and the wedding season also catered to a major portion of the business this time.
Although people still like to visit restaurants in hotels and organise weddings in hotels, the growth numbers are yet to reach the height of the pre-pandemic, he said.
According to Chhatwal, lounges, spas, private-membership club chains, wellness centres and health club memberships were all developed to support the main-stream business of rooms and stays.
"But now, the time has come for the sector to unleash the potential of these brands as standalone businesses."