Hotel Industry's Contribution To India's GDP To Hit $1 Trillion By 2047: HAI

On the policy front, he said, "We have said that the government's policy of convergence of all stakeholders is a crucial factor because the hospitality and tourism will not achieve this target unless for example, the civil aviation grows to the same extent that we have expected, unless the connectivity to the remote areas which we are assuming there'll be great growth, is happening through Gati Shakti and other things."

Also on the accommodation front, Bezbaruah said in order to host the expected rise in both domestic and foreign tourists, destinations need to increase not in the metro cities but has to spread out far wider "otherwise there will be so much pressure that some of the places will become unviable".