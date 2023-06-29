Hotel In Italy Named Best In World In New Global List

The publications usually make money through sponsorships with culinary or beverage brands, credit-card and travel-related companies. The Michelin Guide, 50 Best and others also take money from municipalities, states or publicly funded tourism agencies, who wish to promote and lend credibility to their local dining scenes. La Liste doesn’t yet have any government sponsors, but it’s not opposed to the idea, Pietrini said. In one of the more creative uses of its rankings, La Liste has a global partnership with Hyundai, which incorporates the recognized restaurants into its GPS navigation system and flags them with a little chef’s hat.