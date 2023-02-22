Hospital Chains Among Top Healthcare Sector Picks For Analysts. Here's Why...

While Apollo Healthcare's overall Ebidta is at 13%, its hospital segment has earned an operating margin of 19%, while Fortis Healthcare's hospital division earned a margin of 13%. For Apollo, its online pharmacy segment is underperforming, and Fortis has an overhang from the ongoing court cases.

Once Fortis' diagnostic arm, SRL Diagnostics, gets demerged—as per recent reports—there is scope for a significant re-rating of the stock, said Abdulkader Puranwala, pharma analyst at Elara Capital.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences has also reported the strongest growth in revenue year-on-year. This is despite the fact that the company has the lowest average revenue per operating bed and a higher average length of stay. The company's performance is strong because it has developed an efficient business model that generates a high return on invested capital while focusing on smaller markets, said Agarwal of DAM Capital.

Max Healthcare reported the second-highest average revenue per occupied bed and outpatient volume, which is the highest occupancy rate, demonstrating the company's brand value in attracting customers. Its average length of stay is the highest among its peers. While most analysts view Max Healthcare as an outperformer, it is not a part of most of their portfolios as its current valuations are considered steep compared to the others.

Aster DM enjoys the highest ARPOB despite the lowest year-on-year growth while also having the lowest ALOS, which is the most favourable. However, the low ARPOB growth could indicate a slowdown in the growth potential for expansion on that front.

Healthcare Global, a specialist in oncology, has found its place in InCred's portfolio while DAM Capital has a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Khemka of InCred PMS Healthcare prefers super-specialty hospitals over multi-specialty hospitals. HCG's business is highly profitable, requires less capex, and enjoys high occupancy rates, he said. "The valuations are reasonable, and there are sufficient growth levers for the next three to four years." Agarwal, too, called HCG a turnaround story where he sees growth.

HCG's third-quarter occupancy rate was 65.7%, and its ARPOB was Rs 37,014.

HCG and Narayana Hrudalaya have not disclosed their nine-month operational metrics. Narayana Hrudalaya's third-quarter ARPOB, excluding the Cayman Islands, was Rs 35,068.

Narayana is a low-cost provider with an improving ARPOB, according to Puranwala of Elara Capital. "While a significant improvement in numbers is yet to be seen, it has the operating leverage, and the incremental growth could be higher." Also, it is a pure-play hospital player with no ancillary services, he noted. Elara Capital has investments in Narayana Hrudalaya.