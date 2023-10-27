Hong Kong’s Second Biggest IPO Of Year To Seal Founder’s Fortune

Li, 48, started J&T after spending more than 15 years at Chinese smartphone maker OPPO, helping to expand its operations in Southeast Asia. After founding J&T in Jakarta in 2015, the company grew throughout the rest of the region and then into China in 2020. As of 2022, J&T represented more than 20% of the express delivery industry’s market share in Southeast Asia and handled more than three times the package volume of the next biggest player, according to the prospectus.