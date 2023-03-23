Honda To Hike Amaze Prices Upto Rs 12,000 From April To Offset High Input Cost

Honda Cars India plans to raise the price of its entry-level compact sedan, the Amaze, by up to Rs 12,000 in order to offset the impact of an increase in production costs due to upcoming stricter emission norms from next month.

The price increase will vary depending on the different trims of the model.

"We will increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000 with effect from April 1 to factor in the rise in production costs due to the upcoming stringent emission norms," Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl told PTI.

The company would not be altering the prices of its mid-sized sedan, the City, he added.

The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of BSVI.

From April 1, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

On March 22, Hero MotoCorp announced that it will increase the prices of its model range by around 2% starting next month. Similarly, Tata Motors has announced that it will be increasing the prices of commercial vehicles by up to 5% from April 1, 2023.