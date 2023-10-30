Honasa Consumer Raises Rs 765 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Honasa Consumer Ltd., the parent of FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co., has raised Rs 765.2 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering.

The beauty and personal care company allotted 2.36 crore shares at Rs 324 apiece to 49 anchor investors.

The marquee investors include Capital Group (through Smallcap World Fund Inc., which was allocated the highest anchor allocation of 8.76%), Fidelity International, Norges Bank, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, First Sentier (First State Investments), White Oak, Franklin Templeton, Kotak, DSP, Carmigniac Gestion, Loomis Sayles, Matthews, Pictet and Hornbill, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

Seven domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 19 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted 33.14% of the anchor portion of Rs 253 crore.

ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis Mutual Fund and Nippon Life India are among the key investors.

Six prominent insurance companies have also been allocated 11.5% of the anchor allocation.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt., JM Financial Ltd., and JP Morgan India Pvt. were the book-running lead managers to the offer.