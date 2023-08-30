Honasa Consumer Plans To Raise Rs 400 Crore From IPO, To Invest In Offline Expansion

When asked about the timing of the IPO, when several companies withdrew from the process over unfavourable market conditions, Alagh said: "We believe that for a good company, there are no bad times." "Last three months with the FPI coming back to India and geopolitically as well as from a consumer demographic and economy growth perspective, I think there is there is going to be a lot of growth that Indian economy as well as Indian markets are going to see."

"In our minds, we are excited and confident about being able to generate very strong interest in the company as we take it for IPO," he said.