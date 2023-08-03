Honasa Consumer And Indegene Get SEBI's Nod To Float IPOs

Honasa Consumer Ltd., which owns FMCG brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co., and healthcare tech firm Indegene Ltd. have received markets regulator SEBI's clearance to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

In addition, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. obtained SEBI's go-ahead to float the initial share sale.