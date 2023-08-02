Home Loan EMI In Affordable Housing Category Up 20% In Last Two Years: Anarock

"Home loan borrowers who were paying an EMI of approx. Rs 22,700 in July 2021 are now paying about Rs 27,300 today -- an increase of approx. Rs 4,600 per month. This 20% increase in the EMI has resulted in a jump of approx. Rs 11 lakh in the overall interest component - from approx. Rs 24.5 lakh interest payable in 2021 to approx. Rs 35.5 lakh today," Anarock Head-Research Prashant Thakur said.