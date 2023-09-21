Hollywood Studios, Writers To Continue Talks For Another Day
(Bloomberg) -- The Writers Guild of America and the group representing major Hollywood studios said they would meet for a second day, an encouraging sign that talks are progressing in a labor standoff that has lasted for months.
Executives including Walt Disney Co.’s Bob Iger, Netflix Inc.’s Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s David Zaslav participated in the talks, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified.
The guild, along with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, issued a rare joint statement on Wednesday saying that their discussions would continue. They have been meeting sporadically over the past few weeks after little discussion for months.
The writers union, which represents some 11,500 screenwriters nationally, has been on strike since May, seeking higher pay and other changes to their contract. The Screen Actors Guild joined them in July in the work stoppage that has largely shut down TV and film production.
