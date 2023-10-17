Holiday Spending to Grow 14% This Year, Deloitte Survey Shows

Overall, shoppers are predicted to spend an average of $1,652, up 14% from last year, according to a Deloitte survey of 4,330 US adults conducted in late August and early September. Shoppers with yearly household incomes between $50,000 and $99,999 expect to spend 26% more this year, or about $1,534. And those who earn $200,000 or more expect their holiday spending to increase 22% to $3,922.