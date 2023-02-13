Hoax Bomb Threat At Google Office In Pune; Caller Held In Hyderabad

Google's office in Maharashtra's Pune city was briefly put on alert after a call about a bomb in the premises was received, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday.

A man, who allegedly made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there, they said.

Google's office, located at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, received a call at 7:54 p.m. on Sunday about a bomb that was kept at the company's Pune office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Mundhwa area, an official said.