Hong Kong Perpetual Bonds Slump In Sign Of China Property Contagion

Notes guaranteed by New World Development Co. fell as much as 17 cents last week, setting record declines, and are off about 10 cents further this week, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. One note hit record lows Friday while others are near November’s bottom. Perpetuals backed by New World — one of Hong Kong’s most indebted real estate firms — have lost 15% this week, the worst performer in a Bloomberg index of Asia high-yield dollar notes.