Hiring Intent For Non-White Collar Jobs Surges: TeamLease

Despite the ongoing global turmoil, hiring intent in India has steadily increased over the past year, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

"Hiring intentions in the first quarter of FY23-24 are 10% higher than the same quarter of the previous year," TeamLease said in its "Employment Outlook Report" on the services and manufacturing sectors.

The first quarter is projecting a strong outlook, especially for entry-level and junior-level employees, in both the service (73% and 71%) and manufacturing (49% and 55%) sectors, the report said.

The demand for skilled workers in services and manufacturing has increased to 3% and 2% in Q1 of FY 2023–24, respectively, it said.