Hindustan Zinc To Pay Nearly Rs 11,000 Crore In Fourth Interim Dividend

The board of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. approved a fourth interim dividend for the current financial year worth Rs 10,985.8 crore, nearly two-thirds of which will go to cash-starved parent Vedanta Ltd.

The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 26 for each share of face value Rs 2, according to its exchange filing. The record date is March 29 and the payout will be made within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, it said.