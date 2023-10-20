Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Profit Declines 35%, Misses Estimates

Operating profit declined on account of lower realisations, especially for zinc, combined with lower metal sales.

Profit before tax expenses from zinc and lead, its primary segment, fell 55.5% to Rs 1,173 crore. This decline was due to a 2% YoY fall in saleable metal production at 2,41,000 tonne, on account of maintenance activity along with lower zinc realisations.

Integrated zinc production was down 2% at 1,85,000 tonne and refined lead production fell 0.1% YoY at 57,000 tonne. Zinc cost of production before royalty for the quarter was at $1,137 per tonne, lower by 9.7% YoY on account of softened coal and input commodity prices.

Profit from its silver business also rose by 17.1% at Rs 1,123 crore, with integrated silver production decreasing 7% YoY to 181 tonne.

The company paid a dividend of Rs 2,958 crore during the quarter

Hindustan Zinc commissioned its Fumer plant and Rajpura Dariba Mill in Q2 and full ramp-up of the mill is expected by Q3 FY24.

The company had previously announced plans to separate its zinc, lead, silver and recycling businesses in a bid to unlock potential value.