Hindustan Zinc Mined Metal Output Rises 1% To 2,54,000 Tonnes
Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd. on Monday said its mined metal output registered a marginal rise of 1% to 2,54,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal.
The company's mined metal production was 2,52,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
In a statement, the company said that the mined metal production stood at 2,54,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal "driven by higher ore production and marginally down QoQ due to overall mined metal grades."
Its refined metal production at 2,57,000 tonnes declined 2% during the period under review.
Hindustan Zinc's integrated zinc production during the third quarter dropped by 2% to 2,10,000 tonnes.
"Refined lead production was at 46,000 tonnes, down 1% YoY," it said.
Hindustan Zinc is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. The company has its headquarters at Udaipur in Rajasthan, where it has its zinc lead mines and smelting complexes.