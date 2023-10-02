Hindustan Zinc Mined Metal Output Drops Marginally To 2.52 Lakh Tonnes In Q2
The company's refined metal output in the second quarter at 2,41,000 tonnes, dropped by 2% over the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd. on Monday said its production of mined metal dropped marginally by 1% to 2,52,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd's mined metal production was 2,55,000 tonnes in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.
"Mined metal production in the second quarter at 252kt, marginally down YoY and 2% down sequentially, mainly due to lower ore production at Rampura Agucha and Kayad mine, partly offset by better overall metal grades," HZL said in a filing to BSE.
"Integrated zinc production at 185kt, down 2%, as compared to 2Q FY23 and down 12% sequentially."
"Refined lead production at 57kt, flat as compared to 2Q FY23 and up 12% sequentially, on account of pyro plant operations on lead mode during this quarter," the filing said.
The company's wind power generation for the second quarter at 157 million units was up 27% from the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Hindustan Zinc is the country's largest and world's second largest integrated zinc producer.
HZL is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd. which owns 64.9% stake in the company while the government owns a 29.5% stake.