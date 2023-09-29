Hindustan Zinc May Spin Off Its Three Businesses

Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc Ltd. may spin off its Zinc & Lead, Silver, and recycling businesses in a bid to unlock potential value.

"The Board of Directors has authorised a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend such options and alternatives to the board of directors," the company said in an exchange filing.

The strategic objectives for exercise are to unlock value for stakeholders and create businesses that are positioned to better capitalise on their distinct market positions and deliver long-term growth, it said.

It will also allow "deeper and broader investor bases" to accelerate sustainability goals focused on waste to wealth, emissions reduction, and strong ESG practices, it added.

It will also enable "appropriate capital structure and capital allocation policies based on business-specific dynamics and sharpen focus on core competencies.

The management will appoint the external advisors to assist in evaluating the options, and together they will update the way forward to the Board of Directors, the company said.