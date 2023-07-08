Hindustan Zinc Declares An Interim Dividend

The board of directors of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per shares on face value of Rs 2 per shares for the financial year 2023-24.

Hindustan Zinc approved the dividend in a meeting on Saturday. The total outgo for the dividend payout is Rs 2,957.72 crore, the company informed exchanges.

The record date for the dividend is July 15. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the company said.

On Friday, Hindustan Zinc shares closed 1.35% higher at Rs 340.50 apiece, as compared with a 0.85% decline in the NSE Nifty 50, which ended the day at 19,331.80.