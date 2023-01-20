Hindustan Unilever Q3 Review: Shares Fall As Analysts Raise Caution On Surprise Royalty Hike

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. fell after the surprise hike in royalty fees, which may put pressure on the company's margins, according to some analysts.

However, easing inflation and green shoots of rural recovery prompted analysts to retain 'buy' as the company continues to grow ahead of market expectations.

The Dove soap maker's profit rose 8% year-on-year to Rs 2,474 crore and revenue jumped 16% to Rs 15,597 crore for the quarter ended December, in line with estimates. Volumes grew 5% at a time when the fast-moving consumer goods sector has seen a dip in volumes in the reported quarter.

HUL's gross margins expanded 170 basis points quarter-on-quarter after declining for three quarters as inflation in the input basket decelerated to 18% YoY (versus 22% in Q2), led by lower palm and crude oil prices.

However, a part of the gross margin recovery was re-invested in ad spends, with operating margin expansion limited to 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter. On a year-on-year basis, however, the Ebitda margin contracted due to high inflation.

The company's management indicated that the worst is over in terms of inflation as well as the rural slowdown, and the country's largest consumer goods maker will be a clear beneficiary on both fronts.

On the hike in royalties to its parent Unilever Plc, the management justified the new rates based on the benefits it enjoys and said that the changes are included in the company’s double-digit EPS growth targets for the medium to long term announced during the investor day on Nov. 22.

Analysts, however, said that the increase could marginally pressurise HUL's operating margins in the coming quarters.

Shares of the company declined 2.87% to Rs 2,573.80 apiece as of 10:44 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.20%.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 31 maintain a ‘buy’, nine suggest a ‘hold’ and two recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month target prices implies an upside of 12.1%.