Hindustan Petroleum Q2 Results: Profit Falls 14%, But Beats Estimates

Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s net profit declined in the quarter ended September, though it beat analysts' estimates.

The state-run oil refiner’s net profit fell 13.9% to Rs 5,823 crore as compared with Rs 6,765.5 crore in the previous quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,734 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its raw material costs rose 8.8% to Rs 31,997.23 crore, while revenue minus excise duty fell 14.6% to Rs 95,751.97 crore, as against the Rs 1,07,380 crore forecast.