Hindustan Petroleum Q2 Profit Falls, Sobha Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Monday.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s net profit declined in the quarter ended September, though it beat analysts' estimates.
The state-run oil refiner’s net profit fell 13.9% to Rs 5,823 crore as compared with Rs 6,765.5 crore in the previous quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,734 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd.'s net profit fell 22% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The real estate player's net profit declined to Rs 15 crore as compared with Rs 19 crore year-on-year. Analysts polled at Bloomberg expected a profit of Rs 24.6 crore for the July–September period.
The company's revenue rose to Rs 741 crore, as against Rs 906 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., formerly known as Adani Transmission Ltd., reported an increase in net profit for the quarter ended September on higher operational income and lower expenses.
Net profit for the period under review rose 46.1% to Rs 284.1 crore, as compared with Rs 194.5 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.
Hindustan Petroleum Q2 FY24 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 95,751.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,07,380 crore).
Ebitda down 14.6% at Rs 8,240 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,232 crore).
Ebitda margin at 8.6% vs. 8.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.9%).
Net profit down 13.9% at Rs 5,823 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,734 crore).
Nykaa Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 1,507 crore vs. Rs 1,422 crore.
Ebitda up 9.8% at Rs 80.6 crore vs. Rs 73.4 crore.
Margin at 5.34% vs. 5.16%.
Reported profit up 43.6% at Rs 7.8 crore vs. Rs 5.43 crore.
Gland Pharma Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.5% at Rs 1,373 crore vs. Rs 1,044 crore.
Ebitda up 9.2% at Rs 324 crore vs. Rs 297 crore.
Margin at 23.59% vs. 28.42%.
Reported profit down 19.5% at Rs 19.4 crore vs. Rs 24.1 crore.
Adani Energy Solutions Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 3,673.9 crore vs. Rs 3,251.5 crore.
Ebitda up 29.3% at Rs 1,504.6 crore vs. Rs 1,163.6 crore.
Margin at 40.95% vs. 35.78%.
Reported profit up 46.1% at Rs 284.1 crore vs. Rs 194.5 crore.
Sobha Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 741.2 crore vs. Rs 670 crore.
Ebitda down 20.4% at Rs 75.4 crore vs. Rs 94.8 crore.
Margin at 10.17% vs. 14.14%.
Net profit down 21.9% at Rs 14.9 crore vs. Rs 19.2 crore.
Emami Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 865 crore vs. Rs 814 crore.
Ebitda up 19.6% at Rs 234 crore vs. Rs 195 crore.
Margin at 27.01% vs. 24%.
Reported profit down 0.1% at Rs 179.9 crore vs. Rs 180.1 crore.
Note: Board announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 53.1% at Rs 21.2 crore vs. Rs 45.1 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 91.5 crore vs. loss of Rs 194 crore.
Reported loss of Rs 86.4 crore vs. loss of Rs 182 crore.
Camlin Finesciences Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16% at Rs 406 crore vs. Rs 483 crore.
Ebitda down 54.5% at Rs 25.1 crore vs. Rs 55.2 crore.
Margin at 6.18% vs. 11.42%.
Reported profit down 44.47% at Rs 8.7 crore vs Rs 15.7 crore.
Jamna Auto Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.87% at Rs 607 crore vs. Rs 553 crore.
Ebitda up 40.9% at Rs 79.1 crore vs. Rs 56.1 crore.
Margin at 13.02% vs 10.15%.
Reported profit up 34.31% at Rs 50.1 crore vs. Rs 37.3 crore.
VRL Logistics Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 8.4% at Rs 709 crore vs. Rs 654 crore.
Ebitda down 1.3% at Rs 91.8 crore vs. Rs 93 crore.
Margin at 12.94% vs. 14.21%.
Reported profit down 37.3% at Rs 19.7 crore vs. Rs 31.5 crore.
Hitachi Energy India Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 10.2% at Rs 1,228 crore vs. Rs 1,114.6 crore.
Ebitda down 13.8% at Rs 65.3 crore vs. Rs 75.8 crore.
Margin at 5.32% vs. 6.79%.
Net profit down 33.4% at Rs 24.8 crore vs. Rs 37.2 crore.
HLE Glasscoat Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.6% at Rs 224 crore vs. Rs 215 crore.
Ebitda down 24.5% at Rs 26.5 crore vs. Rs 35 crore.
Margin at 11.79% vs. 16.32%.
Reported profit down 44.1% at Rs 10.8 crore vs. Rs 19.4 crore.
Radico Khaitan Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.1% at Rs 925 crore vs. Rs 761 crore.
Ebitda up 34.6% at Rs 121 crore vs. Rs 90.1 crore.
Margin at 13.1% vs. 11.82%.
Reported profit up 18.9% at Rs 64.8 crore vs. Rs 54.5 crore.
Ujjivan Financial Services Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income at Rs 76 crore vs. Rs 1.9 crore.
Net profit at Rs 65.4 crore vs. Rs 0.9 crore.
Indo Count Industries (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.5% at Rs 1,009 crore vs. Rs 844.1 crore.
Ebitda up 43.4% at Rs 164.6 crore vs. Rs 114.8 crore.
Margin at 16.3% vs. 13.6%.
Reported profit up 70.5% at Rs 114.2 crore vs. Rs 67 crore.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 26.4% at Rs 732 crore vs. Rs 579 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 65.5 crore vs. Rs 7.3 crore.
Margin at 8.94% vs. 1.25%.
Reported profit at Rs 54.9 crore vs. Rs 11.7 crore.
Kitex Garments (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.5% at Rs 134 crore vs. Rs 141.7 crore.
Ebitda down 28.5% at Rs 19.4 crore vs. Rs 27.2 crore.
Margin at 14.5% vs. 19.2%.
Reported profit down 38.4% at Rs 13.3 crore vs. Rs 21.6 crore.
The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 1,663 crore vs. Rs 193.5 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 132.4 crore vs. loss of Rs 1,505 crore.
Margin at 8%.
Reported profit down 27.2% at Rs 105 crore vs. Rs 144.6 crore.
Man Infraconstruction (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 46.4% at Rs 215 crore vs. Rs 401 crore.
Ebitda down 30.8% at Rs 65 crore vs. Rs 93.9 crore.
Margin at 30.2% vs. 23.4%.
Reported profit up 3.3% at Rs 65 crore vs. Rs 63 crore.
Gujarat State Petronet Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.8% at Rs 4,265.2 crore vs. Rs 4,108.3 crore.
Ebitda up 24.9% at Rs 913.7 crore vs. Rs 731.3 crore.
Margin at 21.42% vs. 17.8%.
Net profit up 36% at Rs 590.4 crore vs. Rs 434 crore.
HG Infra Engineering Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20% at Rs 954.5 crore vs. Rs 795.7 crore.
Ebitda up 36.7% at Rs 220.2 crore vs. Rs 161.1 crore.
Margin at 23.06% vs 20.24%.
Net profit up 17.3% at Rs 96.1 crore vs. Rs 81.9 crore.
Ashapura Minechem Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 554 crore vs. Rs 197.7 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 30.5 crore vs. Rs 4.7 crore.
Margin at 5.5% vs. 2.4%.
Reported profit at Rs 58.2 crore vs. Rs 5.6 crore.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.1% at Rs 61.3 crore vs. Rs 55.7 crore.
Ebitda up 10.3% at Rs 15.5 crore vs. Rs 14.1 crore.
Margin at 25.34% vs. 25.3%.
Net profit up 7.7% at Rs 8.8 crore vs. Rs 8.1 crore.
V-Mart Retail Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.5% at Rs 549 crore vs. Rs 506 crore.
Ebitda down 98.8% at Rs 66 lakh vs. Rs 53.6 crore.
Margin at 0.12% vs. 10.6%.
Reported loss at Rs 64 crore vs. loss of Rs 11 crore.
Gateway Distriparks Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 398 crore vs. Rs 359 crore.
Ebitda up 7.7% at Rs 103 crore vs. Rs 95.9 crore.
Margin at 25.9% vs 26.7%.
Reported profit up 23.5% at Rs 73.5 crore vs. Rs 59.5 crore.
Redington Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.6% at Rs 22,220 crore vs. Rs 19,051 crore.
Ebitda down 9.6% at Rs 481.4 crore vs. Rs 532.4 crore.
Margin at 2.16% vs. 2.79%.
Net profit down 20.5% at Rs 311.6 crore vs. Rs 391.9 crore.
Fusion MicroFinance Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 571.3 crore vs. Rs 452.3 crore.
Net profit up 32.2% at Rs 125.7 crore vs. Rs 95.1 crore.
Honeywell Automation India Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 39% at Rs 1,104.2 crore vs. Rs 794.3 crore.
Ebitda up 8.2% at Rs 138.3 crore vs. Rs 127.8 crore.
Margin at 12.52% vs. 16.08%.
Net profit up 3.4% at Rs 12.2 crore vs. Rs 11.8 crore.
HPCL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 95,751.97 crore vs. Rs 1,12,079.16 crore.
Ebitda down 14.6% at Rs 8,240 crore vs. Rs 9,645.6 crore.
Margin at 8.6% vs. 8.6%.
Reported profit down 13.9% at Rs 5,827 crore vs. Rs 6,765.5 crore.
Linde India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.7% at Rs 711.4 crore vs. Rs 686 crore.
Ebitda up 20.4% at Rs 173.6 crore vs. Rs 144.2 crore.
Margin at 24.4% vs. 21.02%.
Net profit up 19.6% at Rs 108.7 crore vs. Rs 90.9 crore.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.6% at Rs 2,262.9 crore vs. Rs 2,680.8 crore.
Ebitda up 12.2% at Rs 185.1 crore vs. Rs 165 crore.
Margin at 8.17% vs. 6.15%.
Reported loss of Rs 40.6 crore vs. profit of Rs 39.8 crore.
NHPC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 11.6% at Rs 2,931.3 crore vs. Rs 3,314.6 crore.
Ebitda down 19.7% at Rs 1,757.4 crore vs. Rs 2,187.6 crore.
Margin at 59.95% vs. 65.99%.
Reported profit up 0.44% at Rs 1,693.3 crore vs. Rs 1,685.8 crore.
India Pesticides Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.4% at Rs 202 crore vs Rs 250.6 crore.
Ebitda down 48.7% at Rs 27 crore vs Rs 52.6 crore.
Margin at 13.34% vs 20.96%.
Net profit down 47.6% at Rs 19.5 crore vs Rs 37.2 crore.
Quess Corp Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.2% at Rs 4,748.3 crore vs. Rs 4,600.2 crore.
EBIT up 10.1% at Rs 93.9 crore vs. Rs 85.3 crore.
EBIT margin at 1.97% vs. 1.85%.
Reported profit up 47.4% at Rs 71 crore vs. Rs 48.1 crore.
