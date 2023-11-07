Hindustan Petroleum Q2 Profit Falls, Sobha Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s net profit declined in the quarter ended September, though it beat analysts' estimates.

The state-run oil refiner’s net profit fell 13.9% to Rs 5,823 crore as compared with Rs 6,765.5 crore in the previous quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,734 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd.'s net profit fell 22% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The real estate player's net profit declined to Rs 15 crore as compared with Rs 19 crore year-on-year. Analysts polled at Bloomberg expected a profit of Rs 24.6 crore for the July–September period.

The company's revenue rose to Rs 741 crore, as against Rs 906 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.