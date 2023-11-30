Hindustan Petroleum Plans To Double EV Presence, Says Top Official
As of Sept. 30, the company had 2,037 EV charging facilities, and plans to almost double this amount by FY25-26.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. will more than double its electrical vehicle charging stations to 5,000 in the next two years, said Amit Garg, director of marketing of the company, at an industry event on Thursday.
"In a move towards sustainable transport, HPCL is committed to adding more EV charging stations to provide convenient charging solutions for electric car owners," the company said.
As of Sept. 30, the company had 2,037 EV charging facilities and plans to almost double this amount by FY25–26. It will also keep adding 1,000 fuel stations per year for the next few years, said Garg.
HPCL has been committed to conducting business with the objective of preserving the environment and contributing to sustainable development. It has plans to achieve net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040, as per the company's investor presentation.
Some refinery units of the company's 9 million metric tonnes per annum refinery and petrochemical project in Rajasthan's Barmer are now in the pre-commissioning stage, Garg said.
Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. were up 0.51% at Rs 344.20 apiece, compared to a 0.15% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 2:46 p.m.
The stock has risen 36.69% in the past month and 45.15% year-to-date.
Of the 38 analysts tracking the stock, 27 have a 'buy' rating, seven maintain a 'hold,' and four recommend a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month return potential stands at negative 5.8%.