Hindustan Copper Q1 Results: Profit Falls Over 17%
The company's revenue rose 6.47% to Rs 370.94 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 24.83%.
Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit declined 17.17% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.The copper manufacturing public sector unit's profit decreased to Rs 47.28 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 57.08 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. There were no analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Hindustan Copper Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.47% at Rs 370.94 crore versus Rs 348.39 crore.
Net profit down 17.17% at Rs 47.28 crore versus Rs 57.08 crore.
Ebitda down 27.27% at Rs 92.11 crore versus Rs 126.64 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.83% versus 36.35%.
Shares of Hindustan Copper closed 5.03% lower at Rs 150.95 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.032% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 at 3:30 p.m.
