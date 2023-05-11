Hindustan Copper Plans To Raise Around Rs 548 Crore

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd. said on Thursday it plans to raise around Rs 548 crore through various financial routes.

A proposal in this regard will be taken up at the company's board meeting next week, on May 19, 2023.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board will consider the 'recommendation for seeking approval of shareholders to raise funds by issue of equity shares through the qualified institutional placement method to the extent of 9,69,76,680 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the company in one or more tranches'.

The board will also seek the approval of shareholders to offer, issue, and allot secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures or bonds on a private placement basis up to Rs 500 crore, it said.

Under the Ministry of Mines, Hindustan Copper is the country's only vertically integrated copper producer, as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining, and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

Its mines and plants are spread across five units, one each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.