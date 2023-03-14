Hindustan Construction, Megha Engineering Bag Rs 3,681-Crore Bullet Train Station Project

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd., in a joint venture with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd., has bagged a Rs 3,681 crore project for the construction of a bullet train station, a statement said on Tuesday.

The contract was awarded by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. for the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex Station of the 508.17-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail.

The Bandra Kurla Complex bullet train station will have six platforms, and each platform is approximately 414 metres long, sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport, Hindustan Construction Company said in a statement.

This station is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, and it is planned at a depth of about 24 metres below the ground level. The station will have a total of three floors.

On Tuesday, shares of the company settled 4.33% higher at Rs 14.95 apiece on the BSE.