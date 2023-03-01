Hinduja Global Solutions Completes Acquisition Of TekLink International For $58.8 Million
Hinduja Global Solutions on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in TekLink International for $58.8 million, subject to earnouts and other agreed adjustments.
Hinduja Global Solutions is a provider of solutions in digital consumer experience, business process management and digital media services.
TekLink International Inc, on the other hand, is a full-service financial planning and analytics service provider to over 60 clients across multiple industries, including consumer products, retail, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and distribution, utilities, and high tech.
Headquartered in the U.S., TekLink has presence in Europe and delivery centers in Hyderabad and Indore in India.
"The acquisition will strengthen Hinduja Global Solutions' digital solutions business by adding enhanced expertise in building data platforms, analytics, and financial planning,' the release said.
It will also add complementary digital workforce bench strength, with 275 technology and implementation professionals joining Hinduja Global Solutions as part of the deal.
Hinduja Global Solutions' digital solutions business employs over 750 core technology and digital marketing experts, primarily across the U.S. and India, who are transforming CX for brands, the release added.