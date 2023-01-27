Hinduja Global Announces Rs 1,020-Crore Buyback

The board of business process outsourcing company Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. has approved a buyback programme worth Rs 1,020 crore.

The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 1,700 per share, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The buyback size, which is not to exceed Rs 1,020 crore, does not include the transaction costs incurred for the buyback, the company said.

Under the scheme, Hinduja Global will buy back 60 lakh shares from eligible shareholders. This represents 24.59% of the fully paid-up equity share capital, or 13.43% of free reserves of the company, as on Sept. 30, 2022.